ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd

British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,577 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $16,138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,336,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,208,000 after buying an additional 9,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,021 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NOW opened at $541.09 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $238.93 and a one year high of $566.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $535.94 and a 200-day moving average of $489.38. The company has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total value of $8,454,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.21, for a total value of $574,091.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,532,909.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NOW shares. UBS Group started coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Cowen increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday. TheStreet lowered ServiceNow from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $490.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, OTR Global raised ServiceNow to a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

