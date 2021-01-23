ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $670.00 price objective on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pritchard Capital lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $589.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised ServiceNow from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $600.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $460.00 to $534.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $640.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $560.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ServiceNow has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $554.68.

ServiceNow stock opened at $541.09 on Friday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $238.93 and a 52 week high of $566.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.57 billion, a PE ratio of 153.28, a PEG ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $535.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $489.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.45, for a total transaction of $812,942.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,947,628.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.39, for a total transaction of $8,454,435.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares in the company, valued at $415,548.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,175 shares of company stock valued at $31,883,815. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in ServiceNow by 351.1% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 806,439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $86,765,000 after buying an additional 627,663 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its stake in ServiceNow by 859.6% in the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 359,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $174,505,000 after purchasing an additional 322,309 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 17.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,876,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $909,944,000 after purchasing an additional 278,285 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in ServiceNow by 308.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 194,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $94,271,000 after purchasing an additional 146,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1,361.6% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 136,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,950,000 after purchasing an additional 126,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications; and digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

