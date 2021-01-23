Sessia (KICKS) Price Tops $0.0768 on Major Exchanges

Sessia (CURRENCY:KICKS) traded up 14.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 23rd. One Sessia coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0768 or 0.00000241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Sessia has a total market cap of $693,355.06 and approximately $58,861.00 worth of Sessia was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sessia has traded 18.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00074960 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $200.80 or 0.00630469 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00006002 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.43 or 0.00045292 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.25 or 0.04314833 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00015135 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00017742 BTC.

About Sessia

KICKS is a coin. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2019. Sessia’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,027,300 coins. Sessia’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sessia is /r/SESSIANetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sessia’s official website is sessia.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sessia is a unique software solution for iOS and Android which helps businesses establish direct contact with their clients using the advantages of blockchain technology. Sessia has managed to combine a marketplace with a social network, enabling people to independently choose goods and services based on their friends’ recommendations. Businesses get a great opportunity to distribute their marketing budget among clients who can actually bring new customers, rather than pay for the services of third-party advertising agencies. “

Buying and Selling Sessia

Sessia can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sessia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sessia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sessia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

