SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SGSOY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Friday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of SGS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SGS in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SGS from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SGS in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. SGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of SGSOY opened at $31.01 on Thursday. SGS has a 1 year low of $19.07 and a 1 year high of $31.05. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.82 and a 200-day moving average of $27.34.

About SGS

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Mineral Services; Oil, Gas and Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

