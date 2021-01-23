Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in owning, operating, developing and acquiring pipelines and other midstream assets. Its initial assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil and refined products pipelines serving as key infrastructure to transport growing onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast refining markets and to deliver refined products from those markets to major demand centers. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. is based in Houston, Texas. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on SHLX. Barclays lowered shares of Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.50.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $11.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.74. Shell Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 1,010.10%. The firm had revenue of $110.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Shell Midstream Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shell Midstream Partners will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,523,647 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978,286 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 67.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,589,510 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $43,417,000 after buying an additional 1,854,666 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 0.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,841,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,344,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 11.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,488,642 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc grew its position in Shell Midstream Partners by 14.0% in the third quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 1,020,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,655,000 after acquiring an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.51% of the company’s stock.

Shell Midstream Partners

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

