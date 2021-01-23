Sicart Associates LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $485,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.2% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares during the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 209.6% during the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.1% in the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.1% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $200.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $194.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $202.00.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

