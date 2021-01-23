Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Lifted to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Signature Aviation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Signature Aviation has an average rating of Hold.

Signature Aviation stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.82. Signature Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $6.15 and a fifty-two week high of $23.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.55.

Signature Aviation Company Profile

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

