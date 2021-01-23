Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Announces $0.56 Quarterly Dividend

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the bank on Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

SBNY opened at $160.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.96. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $68.98 and a 12-month high of $160.63.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 9.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group raised their price objective on Signature Bank from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Signature Bank in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $100.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.13.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

Read More: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.