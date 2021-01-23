Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) Receives $125.13 Average Target Price from Analysts

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.13.

SLAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $143.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th.

NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $144.68.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $221.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. Equities research analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Navdeep S. Sooch sold 5,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.06, for a total transaction of $692,626.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 426,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,181,578. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.43, for a total value of $113,430.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,080,757.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,069 shares of company stock worth $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Silicon Laboratories by 24.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

