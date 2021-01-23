Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Now Covered by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating and a $143.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLAB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLAB opened at $142.36 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.85. Silicon Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $144.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 474.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 6.20, a quick ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $221.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.08 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.54%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.75, for a total value of $194,625.00. Also, SVP Daniel Mark Thompson sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $36,042.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,910,557. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,216,348. 2.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 102.8% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the second quarter worth $200,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the third quarter valued at $243,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors.

