Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) PT Set at €99.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price target on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) (FRA:WAF) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) target price on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. UBS Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on Siltronic AG (WAF.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Siltronic AG (WAF.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €115.00 ($135.29).

FRA WAF opened at €145.20 ($170.82) on Friday. Siltronic AG has a one year low of €53.00 ($62.35) and a one year high of €153.20 ($180.24). The business’s fifty day moving average is €131.32 and its 200-day moving average is €96.09.

Siltronic AG (WAF.F) Company Profile

Siltronic AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor silicon wafers with diameters of up to 300 mm worldwide. The company offers polished and epitaxial wafers; and special products, such as Ultimate Silicon, PowerFZ, and HiREF. Its silicon wafers are used in computers, smartphones, flat screens, navigation systems, and other applications.

