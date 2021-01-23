Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) Stock Price Up 12.7% After Strong Earnings

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) rose 12.7% during mid-day trading on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $78.21 and last traded at $76.16. Approximately 4,571,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 244% from the average daily volume of 1,327,335 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.59.

The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 21.61%.

Get Silvergate Capital alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays cut Silvergate Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush assumed coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.67.

In other Silvergate Capital news, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.30, for a total value of $196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares in the company, valued at $23,383.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Derek J. Eisele sold 595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total value of $26,507.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 505,148 shares of company stock valued at $20,133,188.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SI. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $301,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 100.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 31,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 15,761 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 22.9% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,094,000. Institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.52 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.97.

Silvergate Capital Company Profile (NYSE:SI)

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Silvergate Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvergate Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.