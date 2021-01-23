Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.20

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited (NYSE:SHI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $21.20 and traded as high as $24.03. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical shares last traded at $23.92, with a volume of 21,767 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 762.92 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.19.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical (NYSE:SHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 20th. The oil and gas company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter. Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 211.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 50,139 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.7% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 48,754 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 39.1% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical by 29.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical during the third quarter valued at about $426,000.

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Profile (NYSE:SHI)

Sinopec Shanghai Petrochemical Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells petrochemical products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Synthetic Fibres, Resins and Plastics, Intermediate Petrochemical Products, Petroleum Products, and Trading of Petrochemical Products.

