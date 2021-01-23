Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIOX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Sio Gene Therapies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $2.80 on Wednesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 1-year low of $1.41 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIOX. Corriente Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $4,043,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 126.5% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 120,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 67,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing various product candidates for debilitating neurodegenerative diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include AXO-Lenti-PD program for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; AXO-AAV-GM1 program for the treatment of GM1 gangliosidosis; and AXO-AAV-GM2 program for the treatment of GM2 gangliosidosis.

