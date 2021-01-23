Sippican Capital Advisors Sells 1,657 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sippican Capital Advisors lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.7% of Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Sippican Capital Advisors’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Natixis increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 528.1% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,814,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,172 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pfizer by 6.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,069,866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,690,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Pfizer by 36.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 9,794,442 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $359,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,599,629 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Pfizer by 57.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,749,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $39,411,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $12,000,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 27,349,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,492,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Atlantic Securities lowered Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

PFE opened at $36.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $203.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.32. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.88 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.30 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

