Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) Rating Increased to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) was upgraded by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Nordea Equity Research raised Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) in a research note on Friday, October 23rd.

OTCMKTS:SVKEF opened at $11.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.13. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB has a fifty-two week low of $6.04 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.69.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:SVKEF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 25.27%.

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) provides corporate, retail, investment, and private banking services. The company's Large Corporates & Financial Institutions division offers commercial and investment banking services to large corporate and institutional clients in the Nordic region, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

