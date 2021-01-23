Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) Now Covered by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SKLZ. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Skillz in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Skillz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $28.40.

SKLZ stock opened at $28.01 on Tuesday. Skillz has a 52-week low of $9.81 and a 52-week high of $29.94.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Skillz stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 414,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Skillz at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

About Skillz

Skillz Inc develops and operates an e-sports platform that connects and hosts mobile games and mobile e-sports tournaments through competitions in the United States and internationally. It offers Skillz that helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games and distribute prizes.

