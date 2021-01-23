Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by BKD Wealth Advisors LLC

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $984,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 810.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,800 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $1,886,322.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,922,962.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $161.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.53. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.90 and a 12-month high of $168.95.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.44.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

