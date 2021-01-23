SL Green Realty Corp. Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:SLG)

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.3033 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th.

SL Green Realty has decreased its dividend by 5.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $62.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $96.39.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($1.37). SL Green Realty had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 3.99%. On average, research analysts expect that SL Green Realty will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current year.

SLG has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $55.00 to $58.25 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of SL Green Realty from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.09.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of September 30, 2020, SL Green held interests in 93 buildings totaling 40.6 million square feet.

