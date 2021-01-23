SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Upgraded at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised SM Energy from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered SM Energy from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. SM Energy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.03.

SM stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.60. SM Energy has a 1-year low of $0.90 and a 1-year high of $10.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.65.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.49 million. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.40% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,569 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after buying an additional 99,085 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 70.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,095,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 454,042 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after buying an additional 456,450 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 420.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 459,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 287,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

