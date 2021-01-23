Smartlands Network One Day Trading Volume Reaches $38,168.00 (SLT)

Smartlands Network (CURRENCY:SLT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, Smartlands Network has traded down 29.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Smartlands Network token can currently be purchased for $0.69 or 0.00002140 BTC on major exchanges. Smartlands Network has a market cap of $3.51 million and approximately $38,168.00 worth of Smartlands Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.02 or 0.00077726 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.83 or 0.00654875 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006094 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00046843 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003114 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,401.61 or 0.04353606 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00015214 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017815 BTC.

Smartlands Network Token Profile

SLT is a token. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Smartlands Network’s total supply is 7,186,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,100,896 tokens. Smartlands Network’s official website is smartlands.network. Smartlands Network’s official Twitter account is @renmaibao.

Smartlands Network Token Trading

Smartlands Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartlands Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartlands Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartlands Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

