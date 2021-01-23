Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Receives Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Smith & Nephew from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Smith & Nephew from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.50.

NYSE:SNN opened at $45.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.70. Smith & Nephew has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $52.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the second quarter worth about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 451.0% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Smith & Nephew in the third quarter worth about $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for specialized knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

