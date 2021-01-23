Societe Generale Downgrades Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) to Sell

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) was downgraded by investment analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BUD. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 9th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.80.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.02, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $32.58 and a 12 month high of $78.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BUD. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,599,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.5% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,565,448 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $84,346,000 after purchasing an additional 109,126 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 274.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 146,388 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 107,332 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the third quarter worth approximately $4,523,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 5.8% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 960,698 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,762,000 after acquiring an additional 53,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Recommended Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.