Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.03

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) (CVE:SFT) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 44000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.02. The firm has a market cap of C$1.79 million and a PE ratio of -8.00.

Softrock Minerals Ltd. (SFT.V) Company Profile (CVE:SFT)

Softrock Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of oil, gas, and minerals in Canada. The company explores for lithium, potash, diamonds, and cobalt. It holds a 3% gross overriding royalty (GORR) interest on three wells located in the Grand Forks area of Alberta; and 2.5% GORR on two wells in Spirit River area of Northern Alberta.

