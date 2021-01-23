Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) Trading 6.8% Higher

Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU) traded up 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $12.02 and last traded at $12.02. 7,293 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average session volume of 9,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.63.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $9,950,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,721,000. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,686,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Software Acquisition Group Inc. II in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,985,000.

About Software Acquisition Group Inc. II (OTCMKTS:SAIIU)

Software Acquisition Group Inc II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in software companies. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

