SOL Capital Management CO Buys 1,510 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,764,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,041,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,646 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 529,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 391,267 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 892.4% in the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 240,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,548,000 after acquiring an additional 216,195 shares during the period. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 87.5% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 424,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,710,000 after acquiring an additional 198,075 shares during the period. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $8,612,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV opened at $60.93 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

