SOL Capital Management CO Buys New Position in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new stake in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 5,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Separately, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period.

Get Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF alerts:

HTEC opened at $48.28 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54. Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $19.55 and a 12 month high of $48.81.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:HTEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robo Global Healthcare Technology and Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.