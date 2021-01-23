SOL Capital Management CO Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $986,163,000 after purchasing an additional 884,463 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $101,533,000 after acquiring an additional 39,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,228,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,965,000 after acquiring an additional 58,259 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $85.77 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.34 and its 200 day moving average is $81.90.

Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

See Also: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.