SOL Capital Management CO Increases Stake in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE)

SOL Capital Management CO raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,788 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VDE. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $820,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after buying an additional 10,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,592.8% during the fourth quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,750 shares during the period.

VDE stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $30.03 and a one year high of $77.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.21 and its 200 day moving average is $48.23.

About Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

