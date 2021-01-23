SOL Capital Management CO Makes New $219,000 Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

SOL Capital Management CO purchased a new position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.6% in the third quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 11,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 3.0% in the third quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 27.2% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.5% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.05% of the company’s stock.

DEO opened at $158.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $170.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.66.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

About Diageo

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, adult beverages, cachaÃ§a, spirits, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

