SOL Capital Management CO Makes New Investment in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Morgan Stanley increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 21.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,071,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,370,000 after buying an additional 2,866,404 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 22.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,924,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,660 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 76.5% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,114,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,393,000 after purchasing an additional 916,151 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5,100.3% in the third quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 723,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,759,000 after purchasing an additional 709,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 467.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 820,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,654,000 after purchasing an additional 675,636 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:JPST opened at $50.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.80.

