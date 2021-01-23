SOL Capital Management CO Trims Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SOL Capital Management CO decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Chevron were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Chevron by 5.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 228,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,481,000 after buying an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Chevron by 15.5% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 146,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the third quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $91.73 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $51.60 and a 12-month high of $113.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.31. The company has a market capitalization of $171.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Tudor Pickering cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.88.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

