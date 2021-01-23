SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) PT Raised to $340.00

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for SolarEdge Technologies’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on SEDG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $239.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Johnson Rice cut SolarEdge Technologies from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. 140166 lowered SolarEdge Technologies from a positive rating to a neutral rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a buy rating and a $435.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.58.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $321.12 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $311.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $244.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 3.79. SolarEdge Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $67.02 and a fifty-two week high of $377.00.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $338.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 11.55%. SolarEdge Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronen Faier sold 2,182 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.85, for a total transaction of $763,372.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,596,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director More Avery sold 2,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $837,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 119,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,245,859.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,530 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,369,703 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,279,868,000 after purchasing an additional 258,096 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,790,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $526,001,000 after buying an additional 43,978 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,190,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $165,264,000 after acquiring an additional 133,361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2,920.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 803,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 777,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital LLP grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 39.3% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 383,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,475,000 after purchasing an additional 108,309 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

Read More: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.