Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NYSE:SOI)

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) – Capital One Financial raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.04. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s FY2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.60 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.07.

Shares of NYSE:SOI opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.58, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.11 million, a PE ratio of -20.71 and a beta of 2.14. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $14.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.48.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $20.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.07 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 9.17%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 549.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 448.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 250.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 474.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 13,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.68% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc designs, manufactures, and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems are used to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

