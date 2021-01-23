SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) Shares Gap Up to $0.13

SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.13, but opened at $0.14. SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.11. The company has a market cap of C$8.74 million and a P/E ratio of -70.00.

About SolidusGold Inc. (SDC.V) (CVE:SDC)

SolidusGold Inc focuses on the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It holds a 100% interest in the Honeymoon Property, an early stage gold-silver-copper property that comprises four mineral claims totaling approximately 3,415 hectares located on the west side of Adams Lake, British Columbia.

