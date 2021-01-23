Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SONO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America upgraded Sonos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sonos from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.30. 1,621,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,337,294. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. Sonos has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.70.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.19 million. Sonos had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $301,190.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 4,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $108,980.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 122,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,064,748.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 763,612 shares of company stock worth $16,963,210. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sonos by 254.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Sonos by 109.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

