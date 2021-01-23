Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC Makes New $704,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. AbbVie makes up 0.4% of Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.0% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its position in AbbVie by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $110.86 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.55 and a 52 week high of $113.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The company has a market cap of $195.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

