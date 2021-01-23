South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.05

South Plains Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPFI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th.

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.81 million, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $62.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.60 million. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 17.10% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts predict that South Plains Financial will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 16th.

South Plains Financial Company Profile

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

