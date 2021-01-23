Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires 4,936 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 351.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in The Western Union were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Western Union by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in The Western Union in the 2nd quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its stake in The Western Union by 1,338.5% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 8,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 7,817 shares in the last quarter.

Get The Western Union alerts:

NYSE WU opened at $22.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.22. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $17.39 and a 1 year high of $28.44. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The credit services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.02%.

In related news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 15,000 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total value of $328,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Caroline Tsai sold 4,857 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.70, for a total value of $105,396.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,021.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WU. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Western Union from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of The Western Union in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Western Union from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.56.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

Read More: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU).

Receive News & Ratings for The Western Union Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Western Union and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.