Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 1,660 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 16,600.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NetEase by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,518,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,375,000 after purchasing an additional 136,605 shares during the period. Genesis Investment Management LLP raised its position in NetEase by 376.2% in the third quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 2,751,873 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $239,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in NetEase by 4.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,481,000 after acquiring an additional 71,487 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in NetEase by 310.8% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 913,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,740,000 after acquiring an additional 690,811 shares during the period. Finally, Overlook Holdings Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the third quarter worth approximately $391,925,000.

Get NetEase alerts:

NTES opened at $116.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.74 and a 200 day moving average of $93.65. NetEase, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.17 and a fifty-two week high of $117.56.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The technology company reported $5.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $5.09. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 19.03%. On average, analysts anticipate that NetEase, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NTES shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of NetEase from $112.60 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on shares of NetEase in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.78.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

See Also: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.