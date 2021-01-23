Sowell Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) by 463.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Novavax were worth $135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Novavax by 222.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $287,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,874,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Novavax during the second quarter worth approximately $1,419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. B. Riley cut their price target on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $126.98 on Friday. Novavax, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.26 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.69. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of -24.33 and a beta of 2.01.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($5.57). Novavax had a negative net margin of 133.10% and a negative return on equity of 1,346.17%. The business had revenue of $157.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax’s quarterly revenue was up 6180.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Novavax news, CMO John Trizzino sold 506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.17, for a total value of $62,830.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,575.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

