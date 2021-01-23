Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 23 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sowell Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the third quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% during the third quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FICO. Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $509.38.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $496.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $504.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $451.50. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $177.65 and a 12 month high of $530.95. The company has a market capitalization of $14.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total value of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

