Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 670 Shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SMB) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned about 0.06% of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMB. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $4,935,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 305,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 118,340 shares during the last quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF by 423.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 77,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 62,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $499,000.

Shares of SMB stock opened at $18.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $18.11 and a 200-day moving average of $18.07. VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF has a one year low of $15.66 and a one year high of $18.19.

VanEck Vectors Short Muni ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Short Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Short Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 1 to 6 years.

