Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $155,000 Position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 7,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $20.69 on Friday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $27.18.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming company. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

