Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPHB. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 247.3% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 904.9% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $519,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHB opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.73. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 52-week low of $24.48 and a 52-week high of $62.93.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.