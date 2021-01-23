Sowell Financial Services LLC Trims Stock Position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,910 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,890 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,646,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 284,200 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,291,611 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after acquiring an additional 564,203 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 2,589,918 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 38,485 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of OPKO Health by 152.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,818,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,178 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,798,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.51% of the company’s stock.

OPK opened at $4.41 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $428.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.30 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,275,804. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 1,150,000 shares of company stock worth $4,065,000 in the last ninety days. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories, a clinical laboratory that offers laboratory testing services.

