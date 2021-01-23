SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) Trading Up 0.2%

SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS)’s share price shot up 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.09 and last traded at $25.99. 16,027 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 21,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.95.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF stock. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF (NYSEARCA:SPUS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC owned approximately 2.09% of SP Funds S&P 500 Sharia Industry Exclusions ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

