Spark Energy, Inc. (SPKE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on March 15th

Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.181 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th.

Shares of SPKE opened at $10.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $385.09 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Spark Energy has a 1 year low of $5.25 and a 1 year high of $11.32.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $140.63 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 30.45% and a net margin of 3.94%.

In other Spark Energy news, Director Nick W. Evans, Jr. sold 25,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.02, for a total value of $231,489.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James G. Jones II sold 5,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.27, for a total value of $47,721.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,158.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,812 shares of company stock valued at $349,701. 66.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

