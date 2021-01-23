SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $26.40

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.40 and traded as high as $26.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF shares last traded at $26.42, with a volume of 375,002 shares.

About SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MBG)

SPDR Barclays Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Mortgage Backed Bond ETF, investment objective is to replicate, as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the United States Agency mortgage pass-through segment of the United States investment grade bond market.

