SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SJNK. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $270,000.

Shares of SJNK opened at $27.06 on Friday. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.42 and a twelve month high of $27.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.21.

